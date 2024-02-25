Baldur's Gate 3 Confirms Massive Feature Is Finally Being Added Soon

Larian Studios has confirmed that a long-awaited, massive feature is coming to Baldur's Gate 3 this year. Baldur's Gate 3 released last year, first on PC, then PS5, and then Xbox Series X|S. Not only was it one of the most popular games last year, but BG3 was also the highest-rated game of the year, beating out some juggernauts like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Street Fighter 6. That said, there are definitely features it is missing and plenty of quality-of-life improvements to be made as well. To this end, a big one on the former list is coming this year.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, the director of publishing at Larian Studios has confirmed that official mod support is indeed coming to the game and coming this year. Unfortunately, it is not disclosed when exactly this year it will arrive. If it was real soon, as in, coming in the next couple of months, this would probably be communicated, which suggests it is probably coming in the back half of the year.

What also remains to be seen is how robust this support will be. Whatever the case, console players don't need to worry about missing on mods, which they often do. According to Larian Studios, mod support will include consoles though, again, it remains to be seen in what capacity. There could very well end up being differences in this regard between PC and consoles.

Baldur's Gate 3 is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the award-winning and best-selling RPG, click here.

"it's almost poetic that Baldur's Gate 3 should pick up that torch that BioWare lit and then set down years ago," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Baldur's Gate 3 is a beacon of all the untapped potential in the CRPG genre. While it may be a bit much for newcomers, it's a gripping experience that no one with even an inkling of interest in the genre should miss."