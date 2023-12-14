Baldur's Gate 3 Game Ending Bug Is Leaving Players in Literal Tears

There is a game-breaking, saving wiping bug plaguing Baldur's Gate 3 players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Larian Studios just released the award-winning RPG on Xbox consoles last week, and since its release, it has been, at random, wiping saves. Larian Studios is aware of the issue and is working on a fix, but right now, Xbox players are participating in a dangerous game playing the RPG while this issue persists, as one player recently found out. Over on Reddit, one player relays word that they were left in tears after the bug knocked on their door and claimed their 30-hour save.

"Baldur's Gate 3 gave me an experience I haven't had since I was 8 years old," reads the Reddit post. "My mom picked me up from school one day, looking upset. She waited for me to get settled in in the car and explained that she accidentally deleted my save file for Zelda. She felt terrible because she knew how much time I had spent on it, even helping me on occasion. I am pretty sure I cried. I just had all my saves deleted in BG3 and lost 30 hours of progress. Feels terrible."

What's causing this bug, and how it can be avoided, nobody knows. It's not incredibly rare for games to be plagued with save-wiping bugs, but it is certainly not common, especially for a game of this pedigree. Making the matter worse is the fact the game is very long, which means you're playing with fire the longer you play it and the longer you run the chance of losing all your progress to this bug.

"Ouch. Not going to lie, I have no interest in playing this until those save file issues are well and truly resolved," reads the top comment to the post. "I won't lie, these issues have certainly soured this game for me. 10 hours of flawless gameplay and the next day, I woke up to find only 'new game' was available. Save bugs might be the worst thing to happen to a game launch," adds a second, popular comment.

When this issue will be fixed, we don't know. Larian Studios claims Xbox is assisting with the problem, which should speed up the process, but fixing these type of bugs is never straightforward, especially if you are not certain what triggers it.