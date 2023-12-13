Xbox Warns Baldur's Gate 3 Players About Lost Progress Bug

After a long wait, Baldur's Gate 3 was finally released on Xbox Series X|S last week. Unfortunately, it seems players have been dealing with an issue where progress in the game can be lost. The official Xbox Support Twitter account has now issued a warning about the bug, and a workaround that should help while Microsoft attempts to implement a permanent fix. It appears that the issue might be connected to the console's Quick Resume feature. The company is also warning players not to disconnect the system at this time.

"Xbox is aware of a problem that can cause players to lose saved progress in Baldur's Gate 3. In order to avoid this issue players should save their game and then return to the Xbox dashboard and select "Quit Game" or "Save to Quick Resume" from the game menu (Home, Game, Select, and then choose "Save to Quick Resume" or "Quit") when they finish playing. Users should not disconnect their console from the power. Users should select "shut down" from the console menu and leave their Xbox connected to power. We are working to fix this ASAP."

Hopefully Xbox will be able to get things resolved quickly. Xbox fans have been patiently awaiting the release of Baldur's Gate 3, and the idea of losing progress is always a scary one. Following the Tweet from Xbox, there has been some debate among players about the effectiveness of this workaround. Hopefully Microsoft will be able to get this fix implemented quickly, regardless!

Baldur's Gate 3: Game of the Year

The Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 was released Thursday night during The Game Awards. The release was timed alongside the announcement that Baldur's Gate 3 had won Game of the Year. Baldur's Gate 3 beat out several high-profile games to win that honor, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Resident Evil 4. It was a big night for Larian Studios, as Baldur's Gate 3 took home five additional awards: Best Community Support, Best Role Playing Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Performance, and Player's Voice.

Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox

The wait for Baldur's Gate 3 was a long one for Xbox fans. The game released in August on PC, and then on PS5 in September. The Xbox version was delayed due to issues with local splitscreen multiplayer on Xbox Series S, and the feature was eventually scrapped on that platform. Microsoft has always required that developers offer the same experience across Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but an exception was made for Baldur's Gate 3. However, Microsoft has maintained that the feature could still be implemented in the future.

