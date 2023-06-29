Baldur's Gate 3 Gets New Release Date on Both PC and PS5

Larian Studios, the developer behind Baldur's Gate 3, has today announced a new release date for the highly-anticipated RPG that will see it arriving far earlier than anticipated -- at least for some. Previously, the third mainline Baldur's Gate title launched via early access back in 2020 was set to formally release on both PC and PlayStation 5 on the final day of August. Now, those on PC will be able to play Baldur's Gate 3 nearly a full month ahead of time, while those on PS5 will have to wait just a bit longer than expected.

In a new update post shared by Larian today, the studio announced that it would now be releasing Baldur's Gate 3 on August 3, 2023, for PC. Larian says that it has shifted to this date so that fans will have the game "at a time where you'll have more time to play it." Unfortunately, the PS5 launch date for BG3 has instead shifted backward, but only by about one week to September 6, 2023. In short, Larian says it needs just a bit more time to work on this version of the game as it's nearing completion of its 60fps performance option.

"The PlayStation 5 version will be released roughly a week later than its originally scheduled date of August 31. Baldur's Gate 3 is targeting 60 frames-per-second and we're close to achieving that on the platform but need a bit more extra time," Larian said. "We don't want to compromise on quality, and feel it would be a shame to downscale to 30fps or make other compromises to hit an arbitrary date. We understand that folks may be disappointed with this but we're close enough to reaching new heights for RPGs on the system that the benefits of a short delay outweigh the downsides of rushing the PS5 release and having to downscale. The full Mac version will also be released at a later date, and we'll update you as soon as we have a target."

Speaking more about the potential of an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3, Larian indicated that it's working on such a port now. However, this Xbox edition of BG3 isn't going to be properly unveiled until the studio can "ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X|S ecosystem, in multiplayer and with split-screen." So while Baldur's Gate 3 will surely come to Xbox at some point, it's still not known when.

How do you feel about BG3 getting this shift in release date on both PC and PS5? And will you be playing the RPG for yourself once it does arrive? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.