Baldur’s Gate 3 Adds Jason Isaacs

Baldur’s Gate III has enlisted Jason Isaacs to play a new character to the Forgotten Realms lore. Today, Larian Studios announced that Jason Isaacs would play Lord Enver Gortash, the creator of the automaton Steel Watchers who are tasked with protecting Baldur’s Gate, in their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons video game. Gortash is a new antagonist to the Dungeons & Dragons franchise, but Isaacs’ portrayal suggests that Gortash is a morally ambiguous ally who is constantly seeking to get ahead and stay ahead in the politics of the city. Isaacs joins JK Simmons, who plays General Ketheric Thorm in the game, which is due to come out in August for PC and PlayStation 5.

You can check out the reveal trailer below:

The new game is the long-awaited next installment in the Baldur’s Gate franchise, which is set within the D&D campaign setting of the Forgotten Realms. Larian Studios, which is developing the game, built a game engine based around D&D Fifth Edition mechanics, similar to how the first two Baldur’s Gate games were built around the then current D&D 2nd Edition ruleset. The plot of the game involves a group of heroes captured by mind flayers who learn they have illithid tadpoles implanted into their heads. However, ceremorphisis (the transformation of a humanoid into a mind flayer) has not yet begun, giving the characters limited psionic powers.

While the game has been out on Early Access for a while, players have only been treated to a portion of the First Act of the game. Based on the recent trailers, it looks like players will have a lot more of the Forgotten Realms to explore when Baldur’s Gate 3 comes out later this year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released for the PS5, PC, and Mac devices on August 31st.