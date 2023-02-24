Baldur's Gate 3 Creators Share Update on Xbox Version

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has not forgotten about the Xbox platform with the studio confirming this week that an Xbox version of the game is indeed in the works. This news comes after the game launched on the PC platform in early access previously and was more recently confirmed for a PlayStation 5 release, too. The PlayStation 5 announcement had some concerned that Xbox had fallen by the wayside and that the game would be a console exclusive for PlayStation, but we know now after a statement from the studio that that's not going to be the case.

The PS5 announcement was shared during PlayStation's most recent State of Play showcase where Baldur's Gate 3 made a brief appearance there to confirm its release date and the fact that it'd be coming to the PS5, too. There was no mention of an Xbox platform there which isn't unusual at all given that it was a PlayStation event, but with no Xbox announcement shared afterwards, some were worried about its platform availability.

Swen Vincke, the founder of Larian Studios, assuaged those concerns on Thursday with a tweet telling people to relax and that the studio wasn't "playing the exclusivity game." A Reddit post following that elaborated on the situation and said the Xbox version simply isn't quite ready yet.

"Xbox players, we've seen your questions about if/when you can expect Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox," Molly Carroll, the director of PR and communications at Larian said in a Reddit post. We've had an Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3 in the works for some time, but we have run into some technical issues – particularly with split-screen co-op. We are still working on an Xbox version of BG3, but we're not yet confident enough to announce it. We don't like announcing anything until we're ready, because we don't want to get peoples hopes up until we're sure we can deliver."

Though there's no date right now for when the Xbox version will be released, Larian said that doesn't mean the game won't release for that platform alongside the PlayStation and PC versions. It could come out on August 31st which is the current date for the game's release, but only if that's "a technical possibility" considering the issues that version currently faces.