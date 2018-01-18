Batman: The Enemy Within Episode Four Trailer Revealed, Teases Corruption of The Joker

This morning Telltale Games released a new trailer for the fourth (and almost last) episode of Batman: The Enemy Within‘s second season. Instead of tying up lose ends, episode four, ‘What Ails You,’ will rip them apart and leave them frayed and broken. Everything around Batman — everything around Bruce Wayne — is crumbling. Once again Batman is faced with extreme loss, and old alliances are starting to bud into into new and dangerous rivalries. Check out the new trailer above!

“When the Pact puts its plan into motion, Bruce’s cover is finally blown, and as his web of lies unravels, new questions emerge: When and how will the Pact regroup? What’s truly motivating Amanda Waller and the Agency? And perhaps most importantly, how will John Doe handle the truth about his buddy Bruce? With another showdown brewing, the clown prince of crime may finally earn his crown…”

We’re eight episodes in at this point, and players who have been there since day one have what must seem like a lifetime of decisions to deal with at this point. Telltale’s adventures always have a significant impact on the player, because the player’s decisions always have a significant impact on the direction of the narrative. Choices you make during certain conversations, and actions you take during key moment, all shape the story and the relationships between characters in significant ways.

That’s what makes this the ideal game for long-time Batman fans. Telltale has introduced some canon-shaking backstories for the most important characters in the Batman universe, and even Bruce Wayne’s parents aren’t who you think they’re going to be. This isn’t the same old origin story you’ve seen and read a hundred times before, and this definitely isn’t the Joker that you’ve come to know over the years.

If you’re behind, give it a shot. PlayStation Plus members can pick up and try the game for free right now, and season one is super affordable on every platform. Nintendo Switch owners can also dive into the first season, which is now available on the eShop, where we assume this second season will end up as well. For those of you who have been waiting for season two to reach its climax, your wait is almost over!