Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum Adds James Gunn's Suicide Squad Characters

Knight Games is adding characters from The Suicide Squad to its upcoming Batman tabletop game. Earlier this week, Knight Games announced that Peacemaker and King Shark from The Suicide Squad would be coming to Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum. The characters would not be playable characters, but will be among the forces trying to keep characters like Joker, Harley Quinn, and Two-Face at bay. You can check out a first glimpse at the Peacemaker and King Shark below:

(Photo: Knight Games)

Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum is an upcoming tabletop board game produced by Knight Games, the maker of the Batman Miniatures Game. Players will control one of seven iconic Batman villains as they try to escape out of Arkham Asylum. Each villain has their own abilities to help them bypass security and elude Batman, but players won't be able to escape on their own. Instead, they'll need to form temporary alliances to get out of Arkham successfully. Characters confirmed for the game include Joker, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Bane, Scarecrow, the Penguin, and Two-Face. Knight Games has noted that they want Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum to be the "biggest Batman project ever done on Kickstarter" and that the game would include multiple expansions. Character skins from other DC properties and games will also be used, such as character designs from the Arkham Asylum series of Batman video games released by Rocksteady.

As the models are the same size as the models from the Batman Miniatures Game, it's possible that there will be some sort of crossover between the two games. Knight Games has yet to state whether the games will have any conversion rules to use the miniatures from one game in another. A different roster of the Suicide Squad previously appeared in Knight Games' DC Multiverse Miniatures Game featuring the likes of Deadshot, Killer Kroc, Killer Frost, and Deathstroke.

Batman: Escape From Arkham Asylum will launch this fall on Kickstarter.