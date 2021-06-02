Fortnite: Deathstroke Zero Skin Now Available in Item Shop

✖

The fourth issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point made its debut on Tuesday, cracking the DC Comics and Epic Games crossover event wide open. The new issue showcased a surprising number of characters from across both universes, including fan-favorite DC antihero Deathstroke. To celebrate the new issue's debut, Fortnite has now released a slew of Deathstroke-themed cosmetics in the game's Item Shop. Fans who go to the Item Shop can purchase the Deathstroke Zero outfit for 1,800 V-bucks, the Deathstroke Destroyer glider for 800 V-bucks, and a Deathstroke Zero bundle for 2,000 V-bucks. The bundle includes the outfit, the glider, a back bling, and a pickaxe as well.

Weapons loaded. Target acquired. Destruction Dealt. The ruthless mercenary from @DCComics has arrived! Grab the Deathstroke Zero Outfit now! pic.twitter.com/50NYTsCdPb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 2, 2021

While the Deathstroke Destroyer glider is available as a free code for those who purchase Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4 or read it through DC Universe Infinite, this bundle does provide players with an easy opportunity to get other Deathstroke-themed cosmetics. Fortnite has offered similar opportunities for the Batman Zero and Catwoman Zero costumes as well.

Deathstroke's role in Zero Point was spoiled in the weeks leading up to Issue #3's debut, but fans were still surprised to see exactly how he has factored into the event thus far.

"At the end of issue three and the beginning of issue four, that character shows up," Zero Point writer Christos Gage explained earlier this year. "And then there will be some other characters showing up. In the final issue, we have some more characters showing up. Hopefully, there'll be more surprises."

And while there's no telling exactly which additional DC characters will appear in the remaining two issues of the comic, fans have already been treated to quite a few memorable avatars from the Fortnite universe.

"I think it'd be a lot of fun not just to draw the DC characters interacting with the Fortnite world, but just to explore some of these Fortnite characters on their own," artist Reilly Brown added. "There are so many cool character designs and concepts in the Fortnite crowd that I'd love to explore some of them. Especially because there are so, so many of them are unwritten yet. You just gotta look at them and you wonder, 'Oh, what type of world is this person from? Like Cuddle Team Leader, is she from a world where everybody just dresses like sports mascots, or is she the one person that does is because it's her job? Or is she a crime fighter over there too?' Because if you look at our book, you have Batman and Catwoman coming by, and they both dress like bats and cats, and that's not the way that everybody got them city dresses. It kind of makes you think 'Who are all these guys? What are their worlds like, and how do they fit in?' And so I think that that would be a lot of fun too."