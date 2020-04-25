God of War Artist's Collection of Batman Character Art Is Amazing

God of War and Sony Santa Monica art director Raf Grassetti isn't just one of the best artists in the industry, he's constantly creating and sharing character concept art. Over time, he's recreated and reimagined characters from a variety of media, including Super Smash Bros., Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Fox, and Dragon Ball Z. That said, he just finished some of his best work yet: his rendition of Batman: The Animated Series.

Five weeks ago, Grassetti kicked off the new artwork series with his take on Two-Face. At the time, the artist noted he would be sketching his favorite characters from the series. 16 characters later, the series is complete, and it's safe to say this is some of Grassettit's best work yet.

Below, you can check out each and every character featured in the artwork collection. Meanwhile, be sure to give Grassetti a follow on both Instagram and Twitter. Following the completion of Batman: The Animated Series, the artist teased that he will have more characters and heroes to share soon.