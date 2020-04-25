God of War Artist's Collection of Batman Character Art Is Amazing
God of War and Sony Santa Monica art director Raf Grassetti isn't just one of the best artists in the industry, he's constantly creating and sharing character concept art. Over time, he's recreated and reimagined characters from a variety of media, including Super Smash Bros., Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Fox, and Dragon Ball Z. That said, he just finished some of his best work yet: his rendition of Batman: The Animated Series.
Five weeks ago, Grassetti kicked off the new artwork series with his take on Two-Face. At the time, the artist noted he would be sketching his favorite characters from the series. 16 characters later, the series is complete, and it's safe to say this is some of Grassettit's best work yet.
Below, you can check out each and every character featured in the artwork collection. Meanwhile, be sure to give Grassetti a follow on both Instagram and Twitter. Following the completion of Batman: The Animated Series, the artist teased that he will have more characters and heroes to share soon.
Batman
Poison Ivy
🦇BTAS 15 - Poison Ivy Having a lot of fun with these characters but I can’t wait to be done! 15 already 😳 New projects ahead! I’m adding Batman to the final image in the next couple of days! Thanks for following! #batman #comics #dc #btas #batmantheanimatedseries #dailyart #sketchbook
Riddler
Ventriloquist and Scarface
Mr. Freeze
Catwoman
Phantasm
Man-Bat
🦇BTAS 09 - Man-Bat #dc #batman #joker #comicbook #manbat #btas #batmantheanimatedseries
Clayface
Joker
Penguin
🦇BTAS 06 - Penguin The boy is here you haters! 😂 I’m starting on my Joker rendition of the Batman the Animated Series for tomorrow’s post! This sketches are making me want to do @jimlee ‘s Hush series someday I’ll share the full poster comp I’m working for these characters tomorrow. There are only a few characters left to do. #btas #dc #penguin #batman #hatersgonnahate
Harley Quinn
🦇BTAS: Harley Quinn Day 05 on the Batman Animated Series rendition. I’m starting to make the final composition of all the characters so Harley’s pose serve the bigger comp. I’ll share that soon. I don’t care about your voting anymore 😂 dropping penguin later today! #batman #harleyquinn #dc #comicbook
Scarecrow
🦇BTAS: Scarecrow Day 4 on the series! Hope you fans of the Batman the Animated Series are enjoying this. I’m having a lot of fun working on my rendition of the cast. Penguin tomorrow? 😂 #dc #batman #villains #scarecrow #comics #conceptart #characterdesign @comicbook @dcgramm
Killer Croc
🦇BTAS: Killer Croc 3rd character rendition from Batman: The Animated Series. Loving this so far. I really hope we see more animated movies in the future after the success of spider verse. Maybe tomorrow it will be Penguin’s time 😂 Keep voting and sharing, thank you for following this series and I hope this inspires you a bit during this quarantine times 🙌🏻 🦠🧻 More tomorrow! Let me know who you want to see from the show. #dc #batman #killercroc #bane #comics #btas #conceptart
Bane
🦇BTAS: Bane Second character from the Batman Animated Series. Bane has always been one of my favorite villains. Having a lot of fun with these. More tomorrow! I’ll open for voting later today again for the next character on my stories. #btas #batman #bane #dc #conceptart #characterdesign #comics #sketchbook
Two-Face
BTAS: Two-Face 🦇 My rendition of “Batman: The Animated Series”. I love the show and I hope one day we get a CG Batman movie (not LEGO Batman)👌🏼 I’m planning to sketch all my favorite characters, starting with Two-Face. I don’t see a lot of blue version two-face out there and it’s one of my favorite takes on the character! More soon! 🙌🏻 #btas #batman #twoface #comics #dc #batmananimatedseries
