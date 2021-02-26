Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Board Game Hits Kickstarter

Batman has no shortage of classic stories throughout his long history in the comics, but few are more highly regarded as Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns. The classic story revealed an older and more grizzled Batman coming out of retirement to save Gotham once more, and in the process, he gains a new Robin, faces down a mutant army, the Joker, and even Superman. Now Cryptozoic Entertainment is bringing the famed story to the world of tabletop with Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - The Game, and it's live on Kickstarter right now. The best part is that the game is actually a completely solo experience, and fans will get the chance to fully feel like the Dark Knight through four different scenarios.

Created by designers Morgan Dontanville and Daryl Andrews, the game takes place across four different missions, and each one features unique rules, allies, abilities, and boss battles. You can play those missions as individual scenarios or as one long campaign, and you'll have a limited amount of resources to complete each mission.

(Photo: Cryptozoic)

Over the course of these missions, you won't just need to stay alive, as you'll also have to factor in the Doomsday Clock. If the Clock ever hits midnight, the game ends, though it will also end if Gotham ever becomes too overrun with Riots. Each of the missions (broken into Books) lasts four rounds, and you'll need to gain clues to track down the Boss's location so you can take them down and move onto the next book.

To find clues you'll travel across the city and utilize Fight and Detective cards, though the cards you don't pick for your hand will have unique Events that become part of the Event Deck, and one of these will trigger each turn. You can also use Ally Actions to help your investigation, and you can even draw directly on the board to create new pathways between locations.

(Photo: Cryptozoic)

"Diehard fans will really appreciate all of the care we took to capture the style and tone of the original story in the game," said John Sepenuk, CEO of Cryptozoic.

There are two versions of the game to consider. The standard version of the game features 19 standees and everything you need to play the game for $60. The Deluxe Edition upgrades things by giving you more than 17 miniatures to utilize during gameplay, which you can see in the image above, and will retail for $99.

What do you think of the Dark Knight Returns board game? You can check out the Kickstarter right here,