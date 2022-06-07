Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Release Date Announced

Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Zero Hour will officially launch on June 9th, DICE and Electronic Arts have announced. The reveal of the release date for the upcoming season came alongside the premiere of a gameplay trailer showcasing what players can expect later this week such as a new map, a new Specialist, and more.

The new season of Battlefield 2042 includes the new mountainous map Exposure, which is set among the Canadian Rockies. The map includes plenty of vertical terrain as well as caves and ridges, making for intense fights both in the air and on the ground and from one to the other. A new Specialist, Ewelina Lis, is also joining Battlefield 2042, and she's an expert at destroying vehicles with her rocket launcher featuring guided missiles.

Season 1: Zero Hour arrives on June 9th!



Unleash the unexpected and experience the new map Exposure, a new Specialist, high-tech stealth helis, and more!



Season 1: Zero Hour will also feature a number of new weapons and vehicles. More specifically, two new stealth helicopters are coming to Battlefield 2042, the RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal gunships. The Ghostmaker R10 Crossbow joins the fighter as well with different sorts of ammo to take out all sorts of enemies with short- to mid-range effectiveness. All-Out Warfare will also receive the BSV-M Marksman Rifle, a new suppressed sniper rifle, and a new Smoke Grenade Launcher will allow players to put up -- as the name implies -- plenty of smoke to cover movements. All of the above can be unlocked via the free version of Season 1: Zero Hour's Battle Pass.

While Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Zero Hour is set to drop later this week, the developers are also already looking ahead at what's to come. The Kaleidoscope map is set to reveal an update in August with more cover and areas with the Renewal map set to get an update in Season 2 removing Sectors A and E among other revisions. Specialists will receive new visuals and lines, improved animation is on the way over the next two months during Season 1, and weapon balancing and performance updates are continuously being worked on.

As noted above, Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Zero Hour is set to launch on June 9th. The first season of the shooter brings with it a new map, a new Specialist, and more alongside a Battle Pass. More broadly, the video game is currently available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Battlefield video game right here.

What do you think about what has been revealed of Battlefield 2042 Season 1: Zero Hour? Are you looking forward to playing the new content later this week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!