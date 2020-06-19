First Look at Next-Gen Battlefield Revealed

✖

During EA Play 2020, Electronic Arts and DICE revealed our first look at the next Battlefield game, presumably titled, Battlefield VI. More specifically, during EA's E3-style showcase, the aforementioned pair gave Battlefield fans their first taste at some "work in progress" next-gen footage of Battlefield. During the brief teaser, EA doesn't come out and outright say the game is Battlefield 6, but it's unclear what else it could be. It was an army game from DICE, which historically has translated to Battlefield.

Unfortunately, our first look at the game was also a very short one. Not only is all the footage a "work in progress," but there's only a few seconds of it. Further, not much of note is really shown. That said, beggars can't be choosers.

Interestingly, the footage does point towards a war in the past, which conflicts with rumors and reports claiming the game is a modern Battlefield title. Unfortunately, EA hasn't provided any further clarification on this, leaving Battlefield fans conflicted with speculation.

Below, you can check out the footage for yourself (45:47 - 45:58):

The next installment in the popular and long-running series is expected to release in 2021. If this is the case, then EA will need to properly reveal the game sooner rather than later. It could wait until next year's EA Play, but that seems a bit late for a big release like Battlefield 6, which will surely have a huge marketing campaign.

Meanwhile, there's still no word on platforms, but today's teaser does essentially confirm it will, at the very least, hit PS5 and Xbox Series X. PC is also a safe bet, but PS4 and Xbox One versions are looking unlikely at this point. During the presentation, EA mentions the game will push graphical fidelity forward, which won't be possible on either current-gen console.

