Battlefield V Devs Share Just How Detailed Character Customization Will Be

The Battlefield V reveal gave long-time fans and newcomers alike a lot to look forward to with the next entry into the franchise! From Grand Operations, to no Premium Pass, there is a lot to be excited for! One of the features also revealed was the incredibly detailed character customization that the game will have, and now we’re getting even more details!

In response to one fan mentioning how excited they were about the different characters shown (Uh, hello pirate woman with a robotoic arm!), the official Battlefield V Twitter added even more about what players can look forward to:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We wanted to empower player choice, diversity and inclusion, so our players can fully customize the way that they want their soldiers look and play. With that, there are a plethora of customization options for your soldiers including body types, gender, war paints and more. — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) May 24, 2018

With more inclusion than ever before, players can now be the badass they’ve always wanted to be by tailoring their soldiers into something more personalized – more individual. I couldn’t help but to put my two cents in as a both a lover of the Battlefield franchise and as a veteran:

As a veteran myself, I think it’s really cool to be able to put myself in another woman’s shoes within one of my favourite FPS franchises. So thank you, and very much looking forward to this release! — Liana “LiLi” Ruppert ✈️ @E3 (@DirtyEffinHippy) May 26, 2018

One thing is for sure, the team over at DICE looks to have done an incredible job at blending what people loved from previous entries with new concepts to make the franchise fresh and feel like a new experience.

Being able to take to the battlefield with the right gear is important. Being able to take to the battlefield while feeling like a total badass is key. Battlefield V will offer more customization than any other title in the franchise’s history, making it even easier for players to step into the shoes of their soldiers. Outfitting, features, abilities – it’s all fair game in the name of immersion and something highlighted beautifully during the reveal.

In other Battlefield V news, DICE is doing away with how they usually handle their post-launch services. EA tells us, “Tides of War is DICE’s new approach to live services, where players will set out on an epic journey with their Company in unexpected battles throughout World War 2. There will be no premium pass, all players will have access to the same maps and modes, keeping the community unified as they progress through Battlefield V. In Tides of War, their journey through World War 2 will grow through themed experiences that will include events and all-new ways to play like Grand Operations, while also unlocking the latest themed rewards such as weapons and vehicles to further shape their Company.”

Battlefield V

will be available worldwide October 19th on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.