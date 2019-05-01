Mice and Mystics Creators Announce Battlelands Card Game

Plaid Hat Games have made some truly charming games in the past, including Stuffed Fables and Mice and Mystics, and their newest game Battlelands definitely channels a bit of the latter with a dystopian twist. Battlelands is from Mice and Mystics creator Jerry Hawthorne and is a card game set in the world of Aftermath. Players will use their cards to fight for territory by seizing locations, recruiting warriors, and utilizing your specific faction’s abilities to your advantage while keeping your opponents on their toes. Throw in the delightful animal punk rock dystopian style to the game and you’ve got yourself quite a combo.

The game brings you into a world where human beings have vanished, and the remaining animals now are battling it out over the world they left behind. You can plays as several factions, including the ruthless rat Junkers or the stealth-based Scaled Ones. You can also play as the Bighted, who dwell in the sewers or the brave coalition of Hoodies. You can even play as the Nocturne scavengers, and each faction will have abilities unique to them, so choose whatever best fits your playstyle.

Regardless of who you pick you will need to grab any resource you can, as what the humans left behind is finite, and there is only enough for one faction to come out on top. You’ll battle for those resources in locations like Round The Clock, Toyzmart, and the Pigeon Hole, which you can see a glimpse of in the art below. You can also get a sample of the story from involving a Hoodie named Meziah from the game below.

“Meziah twitched his mousey snout and took aim with his ballpoint pen sniper rifle. He held his breath and – crack! The rat went down, and that seemed enough encouragement to cause the other Junkers to route. But there was little time to celebrate as a gecko hunter emerged from the nearby underbrush and made a beeline for Meziah. The Scaled Ones were joining the fray!”

You can check out the official description for Battlelands below.

“The humans have all disappeared and now the animals must do whatever they can in order to survive. Collect your faction and battle for scrap in this 3-5 player turf war.

– Utilize soldier’s special abilities to take control of the battlefield

– Recruit reinforcements

– Contribute to secret missions

– Attach equipment to add to your force’s strength

You may have won the battle, but can you win the war? The player with the most scrap at the end of the second war wins the game.”

Set Contents:

43 unit cards

9 territory cards

27 equipment cards

1 first player card

5 secret

Battlelands hits stores this July, and you can pre-order the game now for $14.95.

