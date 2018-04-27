Bayonetta 2 On Nintendo Switch Has Outsold the Wii U Version In Just Over Two Months

When Bayonetta 1 and 2 released on Nintendo Switch back in February, it gave players the opportunity to discover the adventures they may have missed out on over on the Wii U. And judging by its success, Nintendo may be looking at what other games to port over from the system — especially if they can become a giant sales boon.

During Nintendo’s financial presentation earlier this evening, the company revealed that the Switch Bayonetta games have already managed to outsell the Wii U versions of the games in just over two months’ time — an incredible feat, given that those previous versions gave the gun-toting witch her start with Nintendo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This graph shows the total sell-through of Bayonetta 2 immediately after its February release for Nintendo Switch, compared to the sell-through for the same period of time following its 2014 release for Wii U. The Nintendo Switch version of this title quickly surged past the original Wii U version,” the company noted.

(Source: Nintendo of Japan)

Though exact numbers weren’t given, it looks like the Wii U version of Bayonetta 2 — which included the original Bayonetta as a pack-in during its launch — sold under 300,000 copies. Meanwhile, the Switch version of Bayonetta 2 — again, with the original game included — is somewhere around 360,000, and nearing the 400,000 sales mark.

This not only gives Nintendo another success story when it comes to porting games from the Wii U to the Nintendo Switch (as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did previously with five million copies sold), but it also provides some good news for the company’s forthcoming Bayonetta 3, which was announced last year. It didn’t say anything further about that sequel, but we could be hearing some news in just a few weeks, with the Electronic Entertainment Expo around the corner.

Meanwhile, we highly suggest checking out the Bayonetta Switch games, as they’re nothing short of astounding, and pack quite a punch when it comes to stylish, beautiful-looking action — both on the go and on your television.

Bayonetta 1 and 2 are available now on Nintendo Switch, as well as the Wii U. You can also play the first Bayonetta on Xbox 360, Xbox One and PlayStation 3, although Bayonetta 2 is exclusive to Nintendo platforms.