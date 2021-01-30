Bayonetta 3 Creator Implores Fans to "Forget" About the Nintendo Switch Game For Now

✖

We’ve heard a lot about Bayonetta 3 over the past month or so. Just a few weeks back, one of the lead developers of the title at PlatinumGames expressed that they would like to update fans on the project’s status at some point in 2021. Not long after making this statement, however, it sounds as though the studio member in question now has a different suggestion in mind for fans.

Speaking to VGC in a new interview, PlatinumGames’ founder Hideki Kamiya said that things might be easier if those looking forward to Bayonetta 3 could just forget about it entirely for the moment. “I understand it’s driving the fans crazy!” Kamiya said about the lack of news on the game. “In light of that, my suggestion would be that maybe we should all reset and forget about Bayonetta 3. Then when something finally does happen, it will be a nice surprise, won’t it?”

Despite encouraging fans to briefly just remove Bayonetta 3 from their thoughts, Kamiya did have largely positive news to share about the project as well. While not committing outright, Kamiya said that there’s a good chance that 2021 will finally be the year in which we hear more about the long-awaited sequel. “It’s not really our position to say, but… it’s January. We’ve got to have something come out, right?” Kamiya inquired. “I guess it’s safe to expect that something will come out. There’s still a lot of the year left is what I’m saying.”

Even though it might not be all that alluring for fans to "forget" about a game they're looking forward to so much, Kamiya likely does have a point in this instance. The sooner that many fans who are excited about the game can stop dwelling on its arrival, the more exciting it will be once a new trailer or information does inevitably come about.

For now, all we know for certain about Bayonetta 3 is that it's slated to release at an undetermined time, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If we do finally end up hearing more about the game later this year, we'll obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

