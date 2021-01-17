Bayonetta 3 Developer Hopes to Give Update On the Game In 2021

✖

Bayonetta 3 continues to be the game that many Nintendo fans are clamoring to hear more about. After over three years of silence, no major information on the upcoming action game has been divulged outside of its initial reveal trailer. Luckily, if everything ends up panning out properly this year, this trend should be changing.

In a new interview that has recently come about, PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya talked about Bayonetta 3 a bit and teased fans with when they might finally learn more. Kamiya was asked about the status of some of Platinum’s current projects to which he then brought up the third installment in the action series. “Well, I suppose... we’ve been working on new stuff like Bayonetta 3, not that I can say too much,” Kamiya said. “But I hope we can give an update during the year.”

Kamiya went on to say that he also hopes that Platinum can update fans on some unannounced projects that the studio has in the works as well. He acknowledged that he probably shouldn’t have even mentioned this latter point, but he still threw it out there all the same. “The point is – I’m trying to do a lot of stuff this year,” he explained.

Even though there still isn’t much to go off of here in regards to Bayonetta 3, it’s at least good to know that the game is reaching a point where those in charge at Platinum are entertaining the idea of showing off more to the public. Obviously, developers around the world have surely had a much harder time with their work over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have played a part in why there still has been nothing shown off of the game recently.

If any updates do come about on Bayonetta 3, it seems likely that we’ll hear more in a Nintendo Direct presentation. At the moment, Nintendo hasn’t announced any plans to hold one of these showcases yet in 2021. That said, Nintendo’s last Direct occurred all the way back in October so we might be in line to get one soon.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]