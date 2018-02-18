Bayonetta 3 For Nintendo Switch (Probably) Won’t Be the End of the Saga

One of the big surprises to emerge from last year’s The Game Awards broadcast was the news that a third Bayonetta game was in the works for Nintendo Switch, with Platinum Games at the helm. Fans immediately went into a tizzy over the news, along with getting the first two games from the series on the Switch as well (which, by the way, just came out this past Friday).

But is that it for the series? Some people feel that this upcoming chapter will bring closure to the tale of our favorite witch. However, that might not necessarily be the case.

Series director Hideki Kamiya, who spoke at great length about the franchise in the past, recently took to Twitter when a fan asked about what would happen to the series following the third chapter. Rather than simply saying, “Well, that’s it,” Kamiya had a more cryptic answer, explaining, “Well, there is also the concept of the fourth work…”

Take that for what you will, but it sounds like, if all goes well with the third game in the series, we could very well get a fourth. Where the story will go is anyone’s guess, as we don’t even have an idea of what’s going to happen in Bayonetta 3 just yet. But we’ll find out soon enough, as the game could be featured during Nintendo’s Direct showcase at E3 in just a few months…or maybe even sooner, fingers crossed.

For the time being, however, fans can enjoy the first two games in the series, which are available now for Nintendo Switch, as well as the original Wii U. The Switch versions look very good, whether playing on the go or through the comfort of home. Plus, being able to unlock cool Nintendo goodies via Amiibo is always a nice touch, whether you prefer to fight in a Link costume, or taking down everyone with a custom Chain Chomp weapon. Now there’s something you don’t see every day.

You can get the Bayonetta twin pack for Nintendo Switch now. As for Bayonetta 3, it doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected sometime this year, also for Switch.