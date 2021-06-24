PS5 Restock at Best Buy Leaves Customers With Mixed Results
Best Buy revealed this afternoon that it was having a surprise restock of the highly sought-after PlayStation 5. And while most restocks of this nature tend to not turn out that well for many who are still pursuing the next-gen console, today's sale seemed to have gone better than normal, at least for some.
Not long after Best Buy revealed that it had a new stock of PS5 consoles to sell this afternoon, social media lit up with prospective customers sharing their own experiences. For the most part, today's sale at the electronics storefront seemed to go somewhat well. Many shared that they were able to comfortably get through Best Buy's website and add a PS5 to their cart before then finally completing the checkout process. Some even said that this was the first success that they have had after months of pursuing the PS5.
However, this same experience wasn't one that was shared by everyone. With the PS5 still being so desirable by such a large number of people, Best Buy obviously didn't have enough consoles to go around. As such, others were still left out in the cold waiting until the day when they can finally snag a PS5 for themselves. Of those who failed in their pursuit today, many noted that they wish Best Buy would come up with a better system to sell the console. Although Best Buy has already altered its process over the past few months, clearly, it might still not be enough.
So were you one of these lucky few that happened to get a PS5 through Best Buy today? Let me know your results either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Conversely, if you want to see how some others did today, keep reading on to see some of the most notable reactions.
Finally
got a ps5 through best buy.... finally the stress is over pic.twitter.com/00NiSPBUeW— marts (@artistmaterial) June 24, 2021
The Time Has Come
FINALLY GOT ONE!!!!! 🔥🎉🎊 #PS5 #PlayStation #BestBuy— Josh Sisley (@joshsisley) June 24, 2021
Eat It, Scalpers
SCORED A PS5 THRU BEST BUY!! FUCK THE SCALPERS! pic.twitter.com/IlUv5aon8A— Tubasplat (@Tubasplat) June 24, 2021
Success After 8 Months
@mattswider u the best bro and it took me one day and two min literally to get a ps5 with your advice and honestly ty I’m super happy I got one after trying for 8months wow Best Buy and my Boi Matt appreciate it— Orlando Griffin Jr. (@OGRIFF13) June 24, 2021
It Happened!
Just ordered a PS5 from Best Buy!— AceDX (@Bernadettabest) June 24, 2021
"True Pain"
This is true pain #PS5 #PlayStation5 #BestBuy my ps4 sounds like it's going to explode so hopefully this shortage ends soon pic.twitter.com/FxSLNUAsNz— BannedHams (@BannedHams) June 24, 2021
No PS5s Available Locally
Why does the PS5 hate my local Best Buy pic.twitter.com/DLevksbXuC— 🐉 Dwagon~ 😷 (@Dragonrana_) June 24, 2021
This Needs Fixed
*Have PS5 in Best Buy cart*
"The PS5 is not available for pickup in your area"
Then why bother telling me it's in my cart— The Baron of ZLand (@BaronOfZLand) June 24, 2021
So Close, Yet So Far
BRUH LEGIT HAD A PS5 IN MY CART ON BESTBUY AND IT SAYS SOLD OUT HOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW— Markthe619 (@markthe619) June 24, 2021
