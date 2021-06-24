PS5 Restock at Best Buy Leaves Customers With Mixed Results

Best Buy revealed this afternoon that it was having a surprise restock of the highly sought-after PlayStation 5. And while most restocks of this nature tend to not turn out that well for many who are still pursuing the next-gen console, today's sale seemed to have gone better than normal, at least for some.

Not long after Best Buy revealed that it had a new stock of PS5 consoles to sell this afternoon, social media lit up with prospective customers sharing their own experiences. For the most part, today's sale at the electronics storefront seemed to go somewhat well. Many shared that they were able to comfortably get through Best Buy's website and add a PS5 to their cart before then finally completing the checkout process. Some even said that this was the first success that they have had after months of pursuing the PS5.

However, this same experience wasn't one that was shared by everyone. With the PS5 still being so desirable by such a large number of people, Best Buy obviously didn't have enough consoles to go around. As such, others were still left out in the cold waiting until the day when they can finally snag a PS5 for themselves. Of those who failed in their pursuit today, many noted that they wish Best Buy would come up with a better system to sell the console. Although Best Buy has already altered its process over the past few months, clearly, it might still not be enough.

