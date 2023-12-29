Steam Names 2023's Most-Played Steam Deck Games

Steam Deck games are plentiful with more and more Steam games verified or at least playable at or around release on the on-the-go Steam device. And as always, your favorites are subjective, but objectively, there are a couple of games that people clearly played more than others on the Steam Deck based on the amount of people who played them daily. To confirm suspicions about which are the best of the best or to maybe point new Steam Deck owners in the direction of what games they should try, Valve shared a list this week of the best Steam Deck games of the year.

Valve did the same thing last year in 2022, but this is technically the first full year of stats for a tally like this since it wasn't until February 2022 that the Steam Deck released.

Best Steam Deck Games in 2023

A few caveats to note before getting into Valve's list: for one, these are the games that were played the most in 2023, but that doesn't mean that they're games which released in 2023. Some of them came out before this year, so the list is all about which ones were played the most regardless of when they released.

"This list includes the most played games on the Steam Deck during 2023, measured by their daily active player counts throughout the year," Valve's disclaimer on this list explained. "We include games with a Deck Verified status of Verified or Playable."

The games also aren't in any specific order as they'll switch around whenever you open the page in different windows with the list instead grouping them by "Platinum" to "Silver" categories. Those categories and the games within can be found below:

Platinum

Starfield

Eldden Ring

Vampire Survivors

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Grand Theft Auto 5

Half-Life

Cyberpunk 2077

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Gold

Stardew Valley

Sea of Stars

Dredge

Street Fighter 6

Diablo 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

Halls of Torment

Brotato

Dead Cells

Hades

Counter-Strike 2

Risk of Rain Returns

Silver

God of War

No Man's Sky

The Last of Us Part 1

Coral Island

Fallout 4

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Cult of the Lamb

Octopath Traveler 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Sons of the Forest

Monster Hunter World

NBA 2K23

Remnant 2

HoloCure – Save the Fans!

Slay the Spire

Lethal Company

Overwatch 2

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1

The Binding of Isaac Rebirth

Persona 5 Royal

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim

Star Ocean The Second Story R

It's December! Here's a quick look at the top played games on Steam Deck for the month of November, sorted by playtime. pic.twitter.com/W0URosjUNz — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) December 1, 2023

If you're interested in keeping up with the best Steam games month by month, you might want to keep an eye on the Steam Deck account on Twitter. It'll share monthly lists of which games were the most popular based on hours played with Baldur's Gate 3 topping the charts (assuming these are ranked in order).