Starfield Drops to "Mostly Negative" Rating After Surge of Bad Reviews

Bethesda's Starfield has seen its user score on Steam drop to a new low point after a wave of poor reviews. While there have been a multitude of standout games that have released throughout 2023, Starfield has been one of the most talked-about titles of the year by far. Much of this discussion associated with the game has been tied to its quality, with some believing that the RPG is great while others find it underwhelming. Now, it seems that those who have been checking out Starfield in the final weeks of 2023 are coming in on the more negative side of the spectrum.

Within the past day, Starfield's latest rating designator on Steam has seen the game fall into the "Mostly Negative" category. These reviews happen to come from users on Steam who have played Starfield for anywhere between dozens or hundreds of hours. As for the criticisms that have been made, most seem to take issue with the "outdated" mechanics and systems that are featured in Bethesda's latest open-world adventure. Others have labeled it as "surprisingly lifeless" despite the countless planets that can be traveled to in the game's vast universe.

It's worth noting that the overall user score on Steam for Starfield is still considered "Mixed" when taking into account all reviews that have been made. The "Mostly Negative" designator is instead solely associated with reviews that have been logged on Steam recently, which is within the past 30 days. Still, those at Bethesda surely aren't too thrilled to see Starfield moving in this direction.

Moving forward, Starfield is planned to receive new updates that will add many highly requested features. Eventually, DLC is also going to be released, although this hasn't been fully detailed just yet. In all likelihood, more news on these fronts should come about as we begin to progress through 2024. Until that time, you can currently check out Starfield on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms.

Assuming you have played Starfield for yourself this year, how do you feel about it? And do you think some of the criticism that has been levied at the game is appropriate or overblown? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.