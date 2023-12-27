Steam Reveals Top Sellers and Most Played Games of 2023

Valve has revealed its list of "Top Sellers" and "Most Played" games on Steam for 2023. Perhaps this year more than others in recent history, Steam has seen a lot of fluctuation on its two biggest charts throughout the past 12 months. This is primarily due to just how many fantastic titles have been arriving on virtually a monthly basis. With so many new releases coming about combined with games that are constant powerhouses on Steam, it has made for an interesting lineup on Valve's year-end categories.

When it comes to the Top Sellers of 2023, many games that have been strong in past years are here on the 2023 chart once again. Titles such as DOTA 2, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds all reached the "Platinum" tier of sales, which is the highest such threshold that can be achieved. They were joined by new additions such as Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Baldur's Gate 3, just to name a few.

As for the Most Played games on Steam this year, Valve measures these selections based on how well they did in terms of concurrent players. With this in mind, 11 different games on Steam were able to amass more than 300,000 players at a single time in 2023. Many of these titles crossed over with those seen on the Top Sellers list and included Destiny 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, and DOTA 2.

To get a full look at all of the "best" performing games on Steam this year, you can find the top performers for each respective chart attached at the bottom of this page. And if you'd like to pick up any of these titles for yourself, keep in mind that they might currently be discounted as part of Steam's ongoing Winter Sale.

Top Sellers of 2023

Cyberpunk 2077

DOTA 2

Counter-Strike 2

Sons of the Forest

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty

Baldur's Gate 3

Starfield

Destiny 2

Most Played Games of 2023