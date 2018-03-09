Bethesda Announces Brand New Game Studio, BattleCry Studios

Famed Skyrim and Fallout developer Bethesda has just announced their brand new studio that will be opening up in Austin, Texasby welcoming BattleCry Studios to the family.

“As the vision, scale and ambitions for our games continue to grow, so does Bethesda Game Studios,” Todd Howard told us, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. “We’ve had the pleasure to know the talented developers at BattleCry, and knew we could do great things together.”

This means great things for the future of their beloved franchises, as well as new IPs in the works. Many seasoned gaming veterans are a part of this growing family and the newest addition will be led by industry vet Dough Mellencamp acting as the Studio’s Director. When talking about the new growth, Mellencamp had this to say:

“We’re excited to join Bethesda Game Studios and look forward to working together on some of the industry’s most exciting new games,” said Mellencamp. “Austin’s incredible game development scene and talent will also allow us to push our games further than fans have imagined.”

In other Bethesda news, they are looking to expand even more! The Maryland, Montreal, and Austin locations are all currently hiring for various positions. If you’ve been looking for a way into the gaming industry, or are currently a working professional itching for a fresh start, you can check out all of the wonderful ways to join the team right here on their career profile page.

But wait … there’s more!

Don’t forget that Bethesda has also revealed their E3 showcase this year for another year of festive fun at BethesdaLand. Last year, the BethesdaLand showcase during the E3 celebrations was a wildly entertaining experience. We were there last year and the carnival rides, the title-themed features, gaming areas, and more all made it a memorable way to celebrate some of Bethesda’s biggest franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Quake, and more. That’s also where they revealed that Wolfenstein II was making its way to the Switch, as well as that phenomenal The Evil Within II reveal.

If you enjoyed it last year, get ready because Bethesda has cordially invited you, yes YOU, to celebrate with them again this year on June 10th in Los Angeles, California!

The invitation can be seen in the video below in an adorable paper stop-motion setup showcasing some of our favourite titles. Just look at that chibi power armor, how cute is that!? This will be Bethesda’s fourth time holding their own showcase at E3 with the show kicking off at 6:30 PM PT. We’re so ready!