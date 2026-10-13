Two Bethesda Games Free for Some for 24 Hours

Two Bethesda games are free for some for the next 24 hours. In this case, “for some” is a reference to those with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who meet this requirement have until the end of October 14 to redeem the offer. Meanwhile, the free codes are distributed via GOG, so a GOG account is required. This shouldn’t be an issue for anyone, as a GOG account is free, but it also means having a PC.

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Those who check these various boxes can claim two of all-time great first-person shooters developed by id Software: the original Doom and its sequel, Doom II. The pair are free with Prime Gaming/Amazon Luna, alongside two other Bethesda games, one of which is free until November, and the other is free until October 21. Each game is an entire free download and free to keep beyond these windows, but they have to be claimed in time.

Like PlayStation Plus or various other subscription services, you need an active subscription to claim this game, which begs the question of how “free” it is. However, unlike PS Plus, where the free games are a primary part of the subscription, this isn’t the case with Amazon Prime. Most subscribers to Amazon Prime are subscribed to it for reasons that have nothing to do with free games, which essentially and effectively makes these free games nice bonuses on top of a subscription to something else.

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One of the Best First-Person Shooters of All Time

The first Doom game is sometimes referenced as the father of first-person shooters, with Wolfenstein 3D, id Software’s previous game at the time, known as the grandfather of first-person shooters. This is because it is one of the greatest and most influential games of all time. It debuted the series in 1993 and changed first-person shooters forever as a result. This is how it ended up among the first ten video games selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in 2007 as part of the “game canon.” A year later, in 1994, it got a sequel in the form of Doom II, an equally great game, but less notable and impressive because it was a sequel.

Those who decide to check out the classic first-person shooters from yesteryear because they are free to download should expect a runtime of about 5 to 10 hours for the first game. Meanwhile, the second game is about 7 to 14 hours. These numbers primarily vary depending on the completion rate. Together, they are about 12 to 24 hours.

Of course, by the standards of modern gaming, these two first-person shooters are primitive, but not in a way that makes them unplayable in 2026. In fact, their more primitive design is appealing to some. And of course, for those with nostalgia for this era of first-person shooters — really, the beginning of the genre as we know it today — they are both incredibly nostalgic.