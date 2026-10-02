A Bethesda game, specifically a Bethesda first-person shooter, is free until November 4. It’s not free for everyone, though, just those with an Amazon Prime subscription. There are hundreds of millions of Amazon Prime subscribers, so this offer is available to many, if not most, who would be interested in playing the game. That said, codes are limited to PC. Further, they are distributed through GOG, so a GOG account is required. The good news is that a GOG account is free, and right now, it comes with a free game.

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More specifically, and for roughly the next month, all Amazon Prime subscribers with a GOG account, courtesy of Prime Gaming, can claim id Software and Bethesda’s 2016 first-person shooter, Doom, for free. This is in addition to giving Doom Eternal, its sequel, away for free to everyone with a PC to run it. It’s also free with Amazon Prime right now as well. Additionally, the first two Doom games, the classics from the 1990s, are also free with Amazon Prime right now. So, whether you want to jump into the Bethesda series with the originals or the reboot, you can do both.

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When Doom was released in 2016 and rebooted the iconic first-person shooter series, it did so to an 85 on Metacritic, a very solid score, but perhaps a bit lower than the grand return of an iconic series demanded. That said, as you may remember, the campaign was heavily lauded. It was the multiplayer component that held the game back. This combination would ultimately define the reboot as a single-player series and eliminate any chance of Doom multiplayer being a thing.

Does it hold up in 2026? Yes. As a PS4 and Xbox One-gen game, it’s a little dated visually, but only a little bit. The series isn’t reliant on ultra-realistic graphics, so the difference in this regard compared to new games isn’t very noticeable at all.

Those who decide to check out the Bethesda game now that it is free should expect a runtime of about 11 to 18 hours, on average, primarily depending on how much side content is engaged with. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 25 to 30 hours with the first-person shooter.

This is a fairly timely giveaway because Doom is a solid Halloween choice for those who don’t like horror games. It’s not a Halloween game by any means, but it can get the job done. Meanwhile, it got a prequel, Doom: The Dark Ages, just earlier this year. Unfortunately, it’s not quite as good.