Return of Bethesda Series Not Seen Since the 2010s Teased

The return of a Bethesda series not seen since the 2010s has been teased. The length of the dormancy may suggest that such a return would be a surprise, but it wouldn’t be. While the series in question hasn’t been seen since 2019, it was always assumed to return once the resources lined up. Further, it’s been reported to be in development as recently as July of this year. Now, a couple of months later, an Xbox executive appears to be teasing this return.

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The new, potential tease comes the way of Mathew Ball via his official X account. For those who do not recognize this name, he is the CSO of Xbox as of earlier this year. And he’s fairly active on social media. Using X, he tweeted a picture of the Bethesda headquarters in Rockville. More specifically, a Wolfenstein statue outside of it. And this picture is accompanied by the eyes emoji. The fact that he focused on the Wolfenstein statue compared to the other statues, let alone the headquarters as a whole, is no doubt telling, especially given the context of the aforementioned reports. In fact, to make this post, if there isn’t a Wolfenstein 3 in the works at developer MachineGames would be pretty brutal on fans of the first-person shooter series who have been desperate for it to return. As noted, we haven’t seen the series get a new release since 2019, but this was Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a spin-off that proved to be one of the worst games of the year. To this end, the last time a mainline and good Wolfenstein game was released, it was Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, which came out in 2017.

Will It Be Worth the Wait?

Normally, a post like this wouldn’t be worth looking into too much, but given all the context, surely this is a little nod and wink for hardcore Xbox fans, especially considering Bell will be well aware that Wolfenstein 3 has already effectively leaked. Will it be worth the wait, though?

Well, MachineGames’ most recent game was 2024’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which turned out to be a great outing for it, as evidenced by its 87 on Metacritic. Its previous game before this, though, was the aforementioned Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which has a Metacritic score in the 60s. Worse than this, the writing and characters in the game were awful. This is particularly worrying, because unless there is a new writing team, there’s no reason to expect this not to repeat.

All of that said, considering MachineGames’ last release was in 2024, there is a decent chance we will see this game in 2027, with a release in 2028 or 2029 being the most likely windows for it.