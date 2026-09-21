One of the Best Bethesda Games Now Available for Free for Some

One of the best Bethesda games is now available for free for some. In this case, “some” refers to hundreds of millions, because the free giveaway comes courtesy of Amazon Prime. Anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription can claim the Bethesda game for free between now and October 21. Those without an Amazon Prime subscription will need to fork over $30 to buy it. That said, while the Bethesda game is available on console, this offer is limited to PC.

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More precisely, for roughly a month, Bethesda and its studio id Software are offering anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription the chance to get a free copy of Doom Eternal, the middle game of the recently rebooted trilogy, and one of the best modern Bethesda games. To rank Doom Eternal alongside Bethesda all-timers like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or Fallout 3, may be a bit of a stretch, but it’s probably the best Bethesda game of the last 10 years. There are a few candidates for this, including Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Hi-Fi Rush, but when you combine Metacritic scores, audience scores, awards, and sales, Doom Eternal sticks out. This is partially thanks to Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield flopping a bit.

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One of the Best Shooters of the Last 10 Years

Not only can Doom Eternal hang its hat on being arguably the best Bethesda game of the last 10 years, but one of the best shooters of the last 10 years, as our official review highlights, lauding it as “must play.” To this end, it has an 88 on Metacritic, a 91 on Steam, a 92 on the PlayStation Store, and a 4/5 on the Xbox Store. Meanwhile, it’s sold millions of copies to date.

For those unfamiliar with the first-person shooter with old-school flavor, it is the seventh game in the Doom series and the second in the rebooted trilogy, which began in 2016 with Doom and continued in 2025 with Doom: The Dark Ages, which is actually a prequel to the first two games. And it’s the best of the three games. Notably, it has a two-part DLC called The Ancient Gods, but that is not included in this free download.

Those who decide to pick up and check out Doom Eternal now that it can be had for free should expect a runtime of about 15 to 20 hours, depending on playstyle and skill level. Completionists will need closer to 30 hours with the first-person shooter, though. Meanwhile, the first two Doom games — the classics — are also free with an Amazon Prime subscription for the same duration. You will need a GOG account to claim these two, though.