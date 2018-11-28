Bethesda Reportedly Rescinds Offer For ‘Fallout 76’ PC Refunds

Back on Thursday, we ran a report indicating that Bethesda was offering refunds to dejected players of the PC version of Fallout 76, with a number of them citing issues with connecting online and performance. However, a follow-up indicates that they aren't going through with it after all.

The company did offer a refund at one point, but it looks like it's since rescinded it offer, based on what was said by Reddit user ZPKane.

Here's what Bethesda said in its initial response when the Reddit user voiced his displeasure over the game's performance:

"Greetings!

Thank you for contacting the Bethesda Customer Support Team.

Unfortunately, we do not have the ability to begin processing that refund for you right at this moment. There is nothing to worry about though. We'll begin processing the refund as soon as we can and we'll reach back out to you via email to let you know once we've started that process.

Thank you for your continued interest and support!

Warm Regards,

Bethesda Customer Support"

However, as ZPKane was waiting for that refund to process, Bethesda sent out another response, contradicting what was previously promised:

"Greetings,

Thank you for contacting the Bethesda Support Team. Customers who have downloaded the game are not eligible for a refund. We apologize for the inconvenience. If there is anything else we can assist you with please reply to this email for further assistance. Thank you for your patience

Kind Regards,

Bethesda Support"

While doing a little further research on the matter, the Spiel Times found the following regarding Bethesda's refund policy:

"If you want to download digital content within the 30-day cancelation period, you must agree to waive your cancelation rights."

Neither Bethesda nor ZPKane have responded since this matter, although the Reddit thread is getting a lot of interesting responses. One even suggested doing a chargeback on his credit card (since it was purchased digitally), noting, "Absolutely justified in this case. Since it's under $100 and no fraud was involved (just 'product not as advertised'), most FIs won't even dig into it. Also, it helps that you have documentations saying that you first contacted the merchant, if your FI does push back.

"But promised credit not received is 'Credit Not Processed', use these words as much as you wish. Knowing the rules is $$$."

We'll let you know if the company issues a response on the matter, or if ZPKane is able to get a refund.

Fallout 76 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.