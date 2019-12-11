New BioShock Game May Release Sooner Than You Think

Yesterday, 2K confirmed a new BioShock is in development and that it created a new studio to work on the game. However, reading yesterday’s press release from 2K made it sound like the studio was just created very recently and that work on the game also just began. However, this is apparently not the case. While 2K notes that development of the game will be in the works at Cloud Chamber — the aforementioned new studio — for years to come,Kotaku’s Jason Schreier notes that the next BioShock has been in some of development since 2015. However, this project was apparently canned in 2016, but from the ashes of it rose a new attempt that began development in 2017. In other words, this game has been in development for two years, which makes sense. After all, Cloud Chamber wasn’t formed yesterday, but two years ago.

If this is the case, then presumably the new BioShock game will come a bit sooner than 2K initially suggested. 2K’s press release yesterday made it sound like the game could be 3-5 years away, and this may be the case, but if it’s been in development since 2017, then presumably it’s more like 2-3 years away, maybe even less. Again, this is just speculation at this point, but it certainly seems like 2K is underselling how far along the game is.

Of course, underneath this speculation is just a report, not official information. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt. That said, Jason Schreier is widely considered one the most reputable sources in the industry, and this is a scoop he’s been reporting on for awhile, so there’s no reason to really believe it’s incorrect.

