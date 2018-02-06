BioWare’s Anthem Job Posting Points to an Offered First Person Mode

BioWare’s upcoming action game Anthem has been in the news quite a bit since its official announcement at E3 last year. Some can’t wait to see a brand new adventure from the same team behind the iconic Mass Effect Trilogy, while others are upset that Andromeda seemed to be left out in the dust with the focus on the new IP. Whichever end of the spectrum you are on, the game is still coming – albeit a little later than expected, and now it appears that we might be getting an additional mode to play on.

According to a recent job posting directly from the BioWare website, it appears that a first-person mode will be available for players to choose. This was spotted on the Principal Game Designer listing specifically for Anthem asking for applicants to have “exceptional hands-on experience with game mechanics in 1st and 3rd person shooters space.” It’s not an official announcement confirmation, but it’s hard to argue against that wording choice.

With the action RPG having a very futuristic feel to it (much like Mass Effect and Bungie’s Destiny), to have different options available to suit the individual’s playstyle would be an incredibly smart move! The game, from what we’ve seen so far, seems incredibly dynamic and many aren’t comfortable with the controls for either third person or first person mechanics. With the inclusion of both, this potential addition could be a game changer for many interested in learning more about the upcoming title.

It’s possible we are reading too much into it, but with the year-delay (not-delay, according to EA), it would be a smart move to appease the player base while still staying true to the overall experience they have in mind. For now, we wait. Anthem’s anticipated release is set for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC sometime in early 2019!

As far as our previous coverage concerning the negative hype surrounding the delay:

“The “fall 2018” window mentioned during that E3 announcement was “never realistic,” one source told Kotaku. Exact dates remain in flux—and Anthem‘s developers must also plan for a beta release, an EA Access launch, and an ongoing schedule of patches and updates—but it appears unlikely to developers that publisher EA will allow BioWare to delay the game any further than March 2019, when the company’s 2019 fiscal year comes to an end. (EA, like most publicly traded companies, uses the fiscal calendar as a basis for all of its decisions, as those dates determine how investors will behave.)”

