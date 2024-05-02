Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Editions Hit With Delay

Larian Studios has announced that the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Editions on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have been delayed. Originally, the Deluxe Edition of BG3 was set to hit PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this month, but this will no longer be happening. Making matters worse for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S anticipating this release is the fact there is no new date, or even a new release window. Those on PC however will still be getting their Deluxe Editions on schedule.

"We have now reached May, when we were expecting to be shipping the console Deluxe Editions. We have unfortunately run into some more production issues out of our control that have delayed the shipping date a bit further for the North America PS5 orders and all Xbox orders. We are working to get them all to you as soon as we can and are very sorry about this extra delay," reads a post on social media platform X relaying the news.

The post continues: "All PC orders have now been shipped and the PS5 orders for Europe and Oceania will start to be shipped this week. We expect to ship all Deluxe Edition orders within the month of May. We will have an update with the shipping dates next week! Keep an eye on your email as well for any shipping updates."

This is presumably a short-term delay, but the lack of information and clarity may suggest otherwise. Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. This is the extent of the statement, which also does not go into detail about what these production issues are. Of course, if any more insight is provided by Larian Studios, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, we don't expect to hear anything more between now and word of when this will be remedied with a release.

