BioWare Teases Anthem With New Clip, Full Trailer at E3

E3 2018 is right around the corner and many developers are getting ready to get their reveal on! Though we’ve known about BioWare’s Anthem for awhile now, we have yet to see any actual gameplay. The developers promise that this will change during the EA Play event this month, giving those interested a much closer look at what they can expect from the upcoming adventure. To celebrate a little early, however, we have a brand new teaser ahead of the full trailer during E3!

The publishers over at Electronic Arts also composed a neat little list to get fans amped, including the five things they are going to be able to share prior to the full gameplay livestream:

1. A New Trailer

That’s right, we’re delivering an unseen trailer that delves into the dangerous world of Anthem. You’ll get a glimpse into the story, characters, and monsters that bring the game to life.

2. More Gameplay

Last year we showed off some of the core gameplay that you can expect from Anthem – flying, fighting, and of course, collecting loot. And this year we’re happy to show off some more. Tune in to see it all.

3. Combat Showcase

One thing we’ll be showing in-depth this time around is combat. The power of the Javelin exosuit will be on full display as players take on the most ferocious enemies seen yet.

4. Developer Insights

The dev team at BioWare has been hard at work, and now they’re ready to show it off in-person. Hear some of the guiding principles that have shaped the development of Anthem as BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson, Executive Producer Mark Darrah, and Lead Writer Cathleen Rootsaert take the stage.

5. A Look Behind The Curtain

Along with hearing from the developers themselves, we’ll be showing off some of the concept and production art of Anthem. You’ll get a chance to see the craftsmanship that has built this incredible world from the ground up.

The celebration commences on June 9th promptly at 11 AM PDT, so if this is a title that has piqued your interest, you’re not going to want to miss out!