BioWare Teases Anthem News, EA Chimes In

The countdown has officially begun! We are so close to EA 2018 and it’s plain to see that both developers and gamers alike are simply shaking in anticipation for what’s next. After Bethesda’s big reveal yesterday with Fallout 76, BioWare was clearly feeling the hype boost as well because they let drop their own teaser for their upcoming game Anthem – though no, not a new trailer.

The Anthem tease came by via their official Twitter account, which has been completely silent in the recent past. The teaser Tweet was simple, with an array of ‘decoding’ seem and BioWare’s publisher, Electronic Arts, couldn’t help but to toss in their own meme in there to express their own excitement:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Poor EA, though. They instantly got roasted as the Internet did what the Internet does best: more memes:

The talk of loot boxes also came up, which is no surprising given that the whole microtransaction controversy surrounding Star Wars Battlefront II that got so bad, investors were even threatening to pull out, it’s understandable that some may be leery when it comes to the words “live services” in conjunction with Electronic Arts. While we still don’t have in-depth gameplay yet to judge for ourselves, CFO Blake Jorgenson did recently answer a few key questions about the upcoming title during EA’s quarterly financial briefing.

Jorgenson spoke about sales primarily, as is his job, as well as projections for the game and progression of release. When talking about microtransactions, “monetisable additions,” he mentioned that they won’t be added into the game itself until post-launch. This is most likely to ensure a more positive reception given how much of a touchy subject microtransactions are in relation to the company.

The CFO also mentioned that though have high hopes for the title, following 2017’s downturn that they aren’t going to “put too large of a forecast in there” regarding Anthem. The publisher has mentioned in the past that they are going to be much more careful with future releases following all of the backlash 2017 wrought, and that’s not a bad thing. They lost their way a bit and disconnected for their developers. The bottom line is important, but not at the sacrifice of everything else. Hopefully Anthem does well and BioWare can once again be put back at full force and continue create amazing worlds.

We don’t have a release date at this time, but the game will be playable at this year’s E3! We’re hoping for some more solid information regarding the action game and seeing for ourselves what kind of an experience it will be with the first official gameplay reveal.