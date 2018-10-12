‘Black Ops 4’ Max Prestige Emblem Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is finally out and available for everyone! FPS fans wasted no time getting into the game and beginning that grind for better loot. For those that are fans of that epic Prestige honor, we’ve got our first look at the Master Prestige icon for the latest game from Treyarch.

Instantly you could tell other players were excited in the comment section, fans are ready to earn that sweet, sweet gear and show everybody else what they’re made of.

For those that may not be aware, Master Prestige is only obtained after reaching the max Prestige in Call of Duty. This means players will be to make it to Prestige 10 at level 55. The same Twitter account also gave us additional Prestige icons, but none can top that Master:

Also returning to the world of Black Ops is that amazing Dark Matter Camo skin that we shared just yesterday. The beloved camo style first made its grand debut back in the previous Black Ops entry – 3 – and was issued as a reward for successfully playing through all of the in-game challenges. Though it’s not a tradition that has carried over since the beginning of the Black Ops franchise, it was still a reward that many desired and to see it make its way back into the game is exciting for those that really want that shiny loot.

How it works, according to Charlie Intel, is that one Dark Matter Camo skin can be unlocked per weapon but all of the previous camos must be unlocked first. Each set has a unique list of challenges accompanied to it in order to earn it, making players more focused on their game while adding an entirely new level of challenge into the mix.

Once players unlock the Gold version for all weapon types, then the Dark Matter Camo will be available to use on a player’s weapon of choice.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! For more about the game itself before hopping into that lobby:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”