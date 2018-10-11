‘Black Ops 4’ Being Given To Gamers In Uber Eats Promotion

While a lot of us are going to be enjoying picking up Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 tonight, some lucky gamers in Europe will actually be getting a copy of it on the house — along with dinner, for that matter.

Harry Ramsden’s, a restaurant chain in the UK, has launched a new promotion in the European area, in which select folks who order fish and chips through the Uber Eats app can get a hold of a copy of the game, along with their food.

Here’s the bargain. You pay £7.99 for the fish and chips combo at one of three select Harry restaurants (London Victoria, Birmingham and Manchester) through the Uber Eats app, and some of you will score a digital code for Black Ops 4. Yep, on the house. So you can download it digitally and enjoy your food while it’s happening.

This promotion will take place while supplies last, but considering that new copies of a fresh game are being given out alongside delicious food (well, to those of you that like fish and chips), expect these games to go fast.

There’s no word if we’ll be seeing such a promotion here in the U.S., but it’d be ideal for someone like, say, Taco Bell to hand out some great food and select codes of Black Ops 4. We’ve seen them do it in the past, partnering with Sony to give out special edition PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro consoles.

So if you’re in the European vicinity, make sure you give this promotion a try — even if fish and chips aren’t entirely your thing.

Here’s a rundown of the game’s features, just in case you need a reminder of what all it’s packing:

TACTICAL, GROUNDED MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer raises the bar, delivering the most thrilling experience yet with a focus on tactical, grounded gameplay and player choice. The game offers a new level of online action across a variety of new weaponry, maps and modes. For the first time, Multiplayer serves as the center of the game’s narrative as players explore each Specialist’s role and unique playstyles. With the return of the Pick 10 Create-a-Class system and a new Gear category, gameplay becomes more customizable than ever, giving players choice on how to equip their Specialist. Combined with the ability to unlock devastating Scorestreaks, players will have the opportunity to be powerful on their own or unstoppable as a team.

THE BIGGEST CALL OF DUTY ZOMBIES EVER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. With an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and easter eggs that its rabid community of fans have come to expect.

A CELEBRATION OF THE BLACK OPS EXPERIENCE

In Blackout, Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience that features Black Ops signature combat and land, sea, and air vehicles in the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Bringing together the worlds of Black Ops, play as your favorite characters and battle through iconic settings from the Black Ops universe in an all-out survival and elimination experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases tomorrow (actually, later tonight) for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.