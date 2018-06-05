Blizzard Confirms New Diablo Project In The Works

We’ve had numerous leaks, including job postings, in the past seemingly confirming a new Diablo game was currently in production, but this is the first time we’ve had concrete proof directly from the developers themselves. Though not an official reveal (which, understandable with E3 2018 less than a week away), we do have the confirmation that it is currently in development, straight from the source.

“The minions of Hell are growing stronger,” starts the most recent job posting to appear on the Blizzard Career page. “We’re working on a new, unannounced Diablo project. Are you a skilled Dungeon Artist? Come work with us, and together we will build something exceptional.”

They continued in their plea for help by adding, “Our team of talented developers is growing. Our backgrounds are diverse, but we all share a real passion for what we do. We believe that if you’re looking for a tight-knit crew that celebrates self-expression and embraces collaboration, we might be a phenomenal fit for you.”

If you’re like us and love to dig for details hidden within wording choices and job descriptions, it gets even more elaborate:

“Modeling and texturing compelling assets. Essential skills include a solid grasp of form, color, and light for both 2D and 3D art assets. You can concept, model, and texture your work! You are also up on the latest tools and technology. The ideal candidate works well in an environment of peers who are passionate about working on the dark gothic world of Diablo, making great games, killing millions of monsters and getting loot!”

Work directly with level design to build atmospheric dungeons with a focus on composition, detail and mood, while ensuring that the gameplay space is readable.

Author environmental assets for a modern pipeline including modeling, and texturing assets for the Diablo World

Work with Lead Environment Artist and the Art Director to ensure all environments are meeting the high-quality bar Blizzard is known for.

Serve as an active participant in team art discussions, critiques and reviews.

3+ years’ experience with world building and efficiently putting together in-game environments. Development experience modeling and texturing assets using Maya, ZBrush, and Substance painter/designer.

Experience and a portfolio demonstrating assets developed in a modern pipeline and in game examples of World Building.

Experience working with a lead artist or art director in developing a unique and cohesive modeling and texturing style for environment assets

Proven problem-solving / prototyping ability

An exceptional understanding of form, shape, structure, composition and silhouette as it relates to world building and modeling.

Able to work creatively as part of a large or small group

Ability to mentor junior environment artists and provide meaningful feedback

Self-driven, excellent communicator, big picture minded and a model team-player

Thinks of themselves as a game developer first, and an artist second

A passion for games

Organized and can optimize levels and assets for performance and memory

Interested in joining the team and learning if you qualify? You can check out the official job posting right here. We’re hoping for an official reveal, at very least a teaser, next week with E3 2018 officially kicks off!

Author’s Take: The Diablo Nintendo Switch rumors have been plentiful through the months, with even Blizzard themselves “not” deliberately teasing it. It’s interesting to me that they were very careful in saying project and not game, though we can’t imagine it being a new season. Could this be the Nintendo Switch port players have been begging for? Or am I totally wrong and they are prepping for a new game entirely? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!