Blizzard Job Posting Hints at New PvP Shooter on the Way

When Blizzard first announced Overwatch, many fans of the PC-centric company were hesitant in their excitement. Luckily, it turns out that hesitance was for nothing because the hero-filled FPS was a smashing success that continues to bring in impressive numbers to this day. With the popularity of the shooter, it shouldn’t be surprising to note that another shooter experience may be on the way. At least according to this recent job listing.

The job post in question is for a Senior/Principal Game designer and the newest addition would be the latest to join the secret project that was first leaked a few years ago. The listing in question, seen below, details a specific need for those familiar with first-person shooters:

“As a Senior or Principal Designer, you’ll work with numerous departments to shape the core gameplay experience for this unannounced project by defining the abilities, powers, and weapons our players will use,” the listing states. “The ideal candidate will design and implement great game experiences while helping to foster a creative and energetic environment. You have proven experience in game design, a strong aptitude for critical thinking and analysis, outstanding people skills, boundless creativity, and extensive knowledge and passion for competitive first-person shooter games.”

Responsibilities include:

Work with team leadership to design units, weapons, and abilities

Implement units, weapons, and abilities using a proprietary design tool

Work with team leadership to set direction for game modes, level design, and game systems

Grow and mentor other designers

Work closely with the art, level design, and engineering teams to ensure the highest quality player experience

Act as a player advocate to ensure the highest level of usability, playability, and visual excitement

With E3 right around the corner and the team over at Blizzard surely looking for ways to outshine their last year’s BlizzCon revelations, now would be the time to start preparing for a big reveal. It’s too much to hope for a single-player campaign for Overwatch, but maybe they could be replicating that success with an even better gaming experience!

What would you like to see from Blizzard in the near future? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

