Blizzard Hard At Work On A New Game – And It’ll Have Vehicles

The team at Blizzard doesn’t dabble in new games that often, but when they do, they really nail it out of the park. Just look at Overwatch. This competitive offering has been going strong for a year and a half, and shows no signs of slowing.

So imagine our surprise when Blizzard confirms that it’s working on something completely new. Well, it didn’t necessarily spill the beans on what it’s doing next, but a recent job listing points at the possibility that we’ll be seeing something fresh from the publisher once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The job listing indicates that Blizzard is seeking a senior software engineer to create vehicles for a forthcoming, unannounced game. “Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a talented gameplay engineer to help create vehicles and build vehicle handling features in a robust first-person engine for an unannounced project. The ideal candidate has proven experience in vehicle handling, with exposure to other game systems like physics, animation, and cameras. They must have outstanding people skills and a longstanding passion for playing games across multiple genres and platforms,” the listing indicates.

So the game will be first-person, and it will apparently involve some sort of vehicles, though the listing didn’t indicate whether they would be land-based or aerial. Whatever the case, it sounds like Blizzard is ready to tackle something new once more.

There is the slight possibility that this could be a follow-up to the company’s hit Overwatch, expanding on the multiplayer possibilities by throwing vehicles into the mix. But that particular model works fine the way it is without vehicles, so there’s also the chance that we’re looking at an all-new project.

Whatever the case, it probably won’t be announced anytime soon, as it’s still very much early and in the works. However, by November of next year, Blizzard could have it ready for a potential reveal at its annual BlizzCon event. That’s not a confirmation by any means, but just a guess – look at how well past game reveals have done for them at the event.

We’ll be keeping a close watch on this one to see what Blizzard unveils. One thing’s for sure – if it’s as fun as Overwatch, we’re definitely in.