Bloodborne Meets Ed, Edd n Eddy For The Ultimate Crossover

Don’t let anyone tell you that dreams don’t come true. Every night I dream of a world where Ed, Edd n Eddy and Bloodborne come together for an official crossover. That will never happen. Not even in some distant parallel universe. But what’s the next best thing? An unofficial crossover. And that has happened, and it’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing, ever.

The wonderful, borderline godly, person responsible for such a crossover: a YouTuber by the name of chaffXgrenade.

More specifically, chaffXgrenade has taken Bloodborne, but has stripped it of its sounds. In its place, the beautiful sounds of Ed, Edd n Eddy, including its iconic music and the unforgettable voice of one of the show’s three main characters: Edd aka “Double D.”

You can check out the video for yourself, below:

Unfortunately, Ed and Eddy aren’t featured in the video, but if you’re fan of Double D you’ll be jazzed to know there’s nearly six minutes of a special Double D Hunter taking on one of the game’s bosses, Vicar Amelia, who has also been dubbed with her own special voice from the show.

For those that don’t know: Vicar Amelia is a high-ranking member of the Healing Church, the successor of Laurence, and to whom his Gold Pendant is passed down to.

Bloodborne is an action RPG from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment, exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Upon release in 2015, it was critically acclaimed, and is widely considered one of the best games this generation, lauded for its excellently crafted difficulty, audio design, atmosphere, art design, and gameplay.

Meanwhile, Ed, Edd n Eddy is an American-Canadian animated comedy TV series that aired on Cartoon Network from 1999 to 2009. To date it is one of the network’s most successful original shows, and at the time of its ending, the longest-running Cartoon Network original series.

For other Ed, Edd n Eddy crossovers, such as one with Devil May Cry 3, be sure to peep chaffXgrenade’s channel.

Personally, this has just left me hungry for a Dark Souls-like Ed, Edd n Eddy game. Or maybe just any Ed, Edd n Eddy game. Haters will say it will never happen, but they also said the same about a Bloodborne crossover.