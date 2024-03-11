Bloodborne Remake Supposedly Still Happening, But Not Releasing Anytime Soon

According to a new rumor, PlayStation still has plans for Bloodborne, specifically via a remake, but it will not be releasing anytime soon. There have been rumors of a Bloodborne remaster/remake for many years, including from great sources very seldom off the mark, such as Colin Moriarty. That said, so far nothing has come of these rumors. It is possible they were always incorrect, but given the variety of sources, and the legitimacy of some of these sources, what is more likely is that plans changed, which happens all the time in the game industry.

There is still no word from PlayStation or developer FromSoftware about anything involving Bloodborne, but we do have the first rumor in a while. The rumor comes the way of an X user that goes by "Silknight." The source has been gaining traction lately thanks to a couple of accurate relays, but it should be noted they do not have a long, established history of reliability.

According to the leaker, Bloodborne will "receive more than just a simple remaster," hinting at a remake. Adding to this, it noted, "it will take time." Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information. The latter lines up with some recent rumblings a remake is in the works, but not for PS5, but PS6.

What obviously isn't noted is who is doing this project. It is safe to assume it is not FromSoftware as it is one of the most in-demand studios right now on the back of multiple huge successes in a row, capped most recently by Elden Ring. The idea it would burn this progress and run a high opportunity cost project like a Bloodborne remake, seems unlikely. What is more likely is this project is in the works at remake specialists, Bluepoint, Not only are Bluepoint Games remake specialists, but they have already brought to modernity one FromSoftware project in the form of its 2020 remake of Demon's Souls on PS5.

All of that said, right now all we have are rumors and speculation. Make sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is none of this official, but it is subject to change, meaning it could be accurate now, but over time this could change.