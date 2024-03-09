Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Players Divided Over Divisive Part of PS5 Game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PS5 is the highest-rated game of 2024 so far, and no doubt going to be a Game of the Year contender come December. It is one of the best RPGs of this console generation, and one of the best PS5 exclusives yet. It is not a perfect game though. In fact, there are even some rather contentious and divisive parts of the game. For example, the menus. However, these are not as divisive as the mini-games, as multiple posts on the game's Reddit page and on social media platform X prove. In fact, some of the top posts on the game's Reddit page right now are posts complaining about mini-games. There are also posts defending them as well, and these are also proving to be popular, suggesting a real divide within the Final Fantasy community about the topic.

"Mini-games that require perfection just aren't fun," reads one of these posts. "There's a few mini games so far the piano being one of them and it just stops being fun going for top rank, hitting everything great and then getting one good, nope not good enough. One mistake in the gym exercise may as well start again. I'm sure there will be others along the way and it's more tedious than fun for me at least"

The comments on this post are a mix of agreement and disagreement, though the former does appear to be a little more common. Yet, at the same time, an equally popular post has defended mini-games in the game.

"Why is there such an outrage about mini-games," reads the post in question. "For real, there are a lot of mini-games in 1997 OG FFVII. Squats, Bike Chase, Chocobo Races, Snowboarding, Junon Parade, Dolphin Jump, Submarine Hunt, Fort Condor, Piano and I'm probably forgetting some. Rebirth has improved all of those mini-games by a large margin, and added some fun ones (like Queen's Blood which in my opinion is an amazing strategy game). Most of them are also either optional, skippable or you only need to do a try to continue."

Again, some of the comments agree with this, others disagree, and some even strongly disagree. Meanwhile, the large number of votes up both have received further illuminates the division about this topic. Who is right, is purely subjective, but it is clear that at the very least, Square Enix missed the mark with mini-games. Thankfully for it, mini-games are such a small part of the game and even if you fall in the category of hating them, or most of them, it is not going to noticeably detract from the experience, which is of a very high quality.

All of that said, and as always, be sure to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What side of this debate do you fall on? Meanwhile, for all of our previous and all of our extensive coverage on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, click here.