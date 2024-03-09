AAA PS5 Game on Sale for Just $6 via PlayStation Store

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, there is a AAA PS5 game that normally runs at $40 available for just $6. This makes it one of the best deals on the PlayStation Store, and one of the cheapest PS5 games available on the PlayStation Store as well, or at least one of the cheapest PS5 games of any consequence. At any given point, there are a metric ton of filler deals on filler games on the PlayStation Store, but this is neither a filler deal nor a filler game.

The PS5 game in question actually first released as a PS4 game back in 2019, a year before the PS5 was released by Sony in 2020. It has since been ported to the PS5 though, which is naturally a superior version compared to the PS4 version of the game. The game in question is Metro Exodus developed by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver, and released on February 15, 2019.

On Metacritic, Metro Exodus boasts a variety of scores depending on the platform. More specifically, it boasts a range from 80 to 85. Coupling this, it has achieved considerable success on the market, selling over 10 million units as of last month. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise a sequel is in the works currently a 4A Games.

This PS5 deal is specifically for the Gold Edition of the game though, which includes not just the base game, but the expansion pass as well. For those that don't know: the expansion pass comes with "major pieces of story-driven DLC" called The Two Colonels and Sam's Story.

"Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created," reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. "Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter."

