5 Most Popular PlayStation Plus Free Games Revealed

There are a few free PS Plus games getting all the attention of subscribers on PS4 and PS5.

New, albeit unofficial, PlayStation Plus data has revealed the five most popular free games of 2024. We are only three months into 2024, but PS Plus subscribers across PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been treated to numerous free games. To this end, one game, in particular, has proven quite popular among subscribers of the two premium tiers of the subscription service.

The data comes the way of Game Insights via True Trophies, which has compiled data based on 3.2 million PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium accounts. And what these 3.2 million accounts reveal is that subscribers are playing Need for Speed Unbound more than any other free game that has been made available via the subscription service this year. In order, it is followed by: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Resident Evil 2, The Outer Worlds, and Session.

Below, you can read more about each of these games and check out trailers for each of these games as well:

1. Need for Speed Unbound

About: "Race to the top, definitely don't flop. Outsmart the cops, and enter weekly qualifiers for The Grand: the ultimate street race. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides, and light up the streets with your style."

2. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

About: "Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone's welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!"

3. Resident Evil 2

About: "In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters' perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?"

4. The Outer Worlds

About: "The Outer Worlds is an award-winning single-player RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. As you explore a space colony, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the colony's corporate equation, you are the unplanned variable."

5. Session

About: "Made by and for skaters, the dual stick controls faithfully reproduce your feet on the skateboard for an ultra-realistic experience. Try out real-life iconic skate spots, customise your skater and equipment with items from the top brands"