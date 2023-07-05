Blumhouse Looking at More Horror Game Adaptations After Five Nights at Freddy's

This October, Blumhouse will release a live-action adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's, and there's a lot of hype surrounding the movie. In an interview with Discussing Film, Jason Blum noted that the studio sees a lot of potential in video game adaptations, and is currently looking at additional ones to adapt. Blumhouse is currently in the middle of a merger with James Wan's studio Atomic Monster, and Blum notes that Wan also happens to be a big fan of video games. Unfortunately, Blum did not offer any hints about what horror games the studio might be looking at next.

"Well, I think the right video games make great source material for movies. I mean, you saw that even with [The Super Mario Bros. Movie]. It's a different genre, but it was an amazingly successful movie," Blum told Discussing Film. "And I certainly hope that's the case [with Five Nights at Freddy's]. James is actually a big gamer and we have a games division of our company that we've been working on. I'm definitely looking forward to finding more games that are popular and that we could turn into horror movies."

As Blum notes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already shown just how successful some video game adaptations can be when marketed right and when faithful to the source material. It will be interesting to see which horror games the studio adapts next, but there's no shortage of options to choose from! Games like Layers of Fear, Dino Crisis, Fatal Frame, and Until Dawn would all make for great horror films, if handled correctly. Blumhouse could even try adapting another Nintendo franchise; Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem would be an excellent candidate, and as we noted in the video at the top of this page, there are a lot of unique ways that the game's "Sanity Effects" could be replicated on the big screen!

Whatever Blumhouse is looking to adapt, it stands as a testament to how studios are increasingly looking to video games for their next big hit. Hopefully Five Nights at Freddy's will lead to a lot of other great horror games getting the big screen treatment!

What horror games would you like to see adapted to the big screen? Are you excited for Five Nights at Freddy's? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!