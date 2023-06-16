New Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Poster Revealed

A new poster for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie has been revealed. 2023 seems to be the year of major video game adaptations with the releases of The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Gran Turismo, and the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. It's been a long road for a number of these productions, some of them have been in development for nearly a decade, but miraculously, they're largely turning out to be big successes. They're generating tons of money/viewers, going over well with critics and fans, and seem to be spawning new multi-media franchises.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is something fans have waited years for and it's almost finally here. The film began filming earlier this year and had a pretty speedy shoot, which led to a quick turnaround on the first trailer. The first trailer sets up the basic premise and tone of the film and teases some of the familiar spooks that fans can expect. A series of posters were also revealed during this time which showed a number of the famous characters from the games in their full, live-action glory. Given this is a series about killer animatronics, all of the characters in the film are expected to be puppets/animatronics in their own right as opposed to CG characters. With all of that said, a new poster for the film has been revealed as part of a fun little promo Blumhouse is doing where it designs travel posters for its movies.

A trip to die for.



Which travel poster makes you want to scream? #Blumhouse pic.twitter.com/AOQ9Qd7jx9 — Blumhouse (@blumhouse) June 16, 2023

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has a classic, old-school black and white poster of Freddy Fazbear welcoming guests to the pizza joint. The poster also jokes that guests who stay five nights will have their next visit covered, which is of course a play on the title of the movie and game. It's clear Blumhouse is having a fun time advertising this movie and we'll likely see other whacky ads in the coming months.

Five Nights at Freddy's will release in theaters and on Peacock on October 27th.