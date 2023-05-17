Five Nights at Freddy's Teaser Trailer Officially Released

Earlier this month, the first trailer for Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie leaked online. The situation was a disappointing one, particularly for series creator Scott Cawthon. The version that made its way to the internet was in an unfinished state, and not the ideal way to see something so highly-anticipated. A lot of the fanbase refused to watch it in solidarity, and those that held off have now been rewarded, as the first teaser trailer has now gotten an official release!

Readers can check out the teaser trailer for the film below.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie will feature Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson in the lead roles. Lillard is playing series antagonist William Afton. As we can see from the teaser, Hutcherson is playing Mike Schmidt, the security guard at Freddy Fazwell's Pizza. The cast will also include Mary Stuart Masterson, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail. The film is being directed by Emma Tammi.

Five Nights at Freddy's is releasing during a very big year for video game adaptations. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has made more than $1 billion dollars at the global box office, and Sony's Gran Turismo is set to arrive in theaters in August. All three have very different target audiences, but they say a lot about how Hollywood's attitude towards video game adaptations has greatly changed over the years. There's a lot more reverence for the source material than before, and studios are increasingly involving video game creators and developers in these projects. In fact, the screenplay for Five Nights at Freddy's was co-written by Cawthon, and he has final cut on the film.

It remains to be seen how Five Nights at Freddy's will turn out, but the teaser certainly looks promising! Capturing the horror elements that have made the series so popular will be key to the film's success, and the trailer gives some strong hints at what's to come. Fans will be able to find out how the movie turns out for themselves on October 27th.

How do you feel about the first teaser for Five Nights at Freddy's? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!