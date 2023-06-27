Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Trailer Revealed

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie got its very first trailer this week to show what the game-to-movie adaptation of the acclaimed horrors series will look like on the big screen. The reveal follows teases from Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, the horror studio producing the movie, that suggested we'd be getting this very reveal soon. The movie itself is scheduled to release in theaters and on Peacock on October 27th, so we'll hopefully get plenty more teases between now and then.

The trailer shown below opens with a setup that should be familiar to Five Nights at Freddy's fans. The security guard players control in the game is played by actor Josh Hutcherson here who's best known as Peeta from the Hunger Games series. Hutcherson's security guard character is Mike Schmidt who takes on a job offer from Matthew Lillard's character William Afton, the main antagonist from the games who is also the co-founder of Fazbear Entertainment. To raise the stakes a bit from what we see in the game since Five Nights at Freddy's focuses pretty much exclusively on the main player, the security guard Mike has his daughter with him at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, too, and is warned that the animatronics want to make the girl "like them."

"The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse- the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man- brings Five Nights at Freddy's to the big screen," a synopsis for the film reads. "The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through."

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie comes to theaters and Peacock on October 27th.

This story is developing...