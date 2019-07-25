More Borderlands 3 Details About the New Vault Hunters Arriving Soon

Borderlands 3 will officially be arriving in less than two months, and with a whole new set of Vault Hunters in tow, fans are getting excited to see what the experience is all about. That said, the devs at Gearbox Software have been showing off quite a bit about the upcoming game, and it looks like that trend will continue the closer we get to launch. A recent tweet to be sent out by the official Borderlands account has announced an upcoming series of videos that will provide more details about the new Vault Hunters, with the first one arriving next week.

In the tweet, the Borderlands account revealed that details about the new Vault Hunters will be revealed over the next two weeks. “Get to know your Vault Hunters,” reads the tweet. “Join us each Tuesday and Thursday for the next 2 weeks as we offer deeper looks into the stories and personalities of our Borderlands 3 heroes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get to know your Vault Hunters! Join us each Tuesday and Thursday for the next 2 weeks as we offer deeper looks into the stories and personalities of our #Borderlands3 heroes. #LetsMakeSomeMayhem pic.twitter.com/5Ar39ps7CM — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) July 25, 2019

It’s unknown if these “deeper looks” will come in the form of videos, gameplay, or any other form, but at least we know that more information is inbound. We have already seen some gameplay for a couple of the new Vault Hunters, so it will certainly be nice to see what the others have to offer.

For those who don’t know what to expect when Borderlands 3 drops later this year, here’s more:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

Borderlands 3 will launch on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more information about the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to learn more about the new Vault Hunters that will be featured in Borderlands 3? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!