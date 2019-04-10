Here’s When ‘Borderlands 3’ Gameplay Will Be Revealed

Gearbox and 2K only announced Borderlands 3 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC a couple of weeks ago, but we’ve already gotten two trailers, one of which was pretty meaty. However, we haven’t seen any raw gameplay footage of the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter. But that will be changing soon. How soon? Well, according to Gearbox, Borderlands 3’s gameplay will be revealed on May 1. It’s unclear how the developer will roll out the footage, but it will presumably come in the form of some type of gameplay trailer or maybe even a lengthier gameplay demo. Who knows. But if you’ve been waiting to see how the game looks in motion before you cast judgment, you won’t have to wait much longer.

We know Borderlands 3 has made some substantial changes to how guns works in the game, so hopefully we will see and learn more about these changes via the gameplay reveal. Further, Gearbox has teased that there’s over one billion guns, so you’d assume the gameplay reveal will also demonstrate looting and the gun customization options players will have at their disposal. Lastly, we know that Borderlands 3 is going beyond Pandora and will have a few different locations and biomes, so fingers crossed we also get to see some of this on May 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on September 13, priced at $59.99. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming looter-shooter — including details on the game’s pre-order bonuses and various special editions — be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the game:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!